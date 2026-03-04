The Creative Force Behind the Face: Kamilla Rovshanbekova’s Rise as an Image Producer

In fashion and beauty, the most powerful images rarely happen by accident. They are constructed, layer by layer, through collaboration, instinct, and creative direction. For Kamilla Rovshanbekova, widely recognized by her handle @kamvisage, that process is where the real artistry begins.
Over the past several years, Rovshanbekova has built a reputation as a trusted hair and makeup artist on some of the industry’s most visually striking shoots. Her work has appeared alongside celebrities including Cindy Mello, Josie Conseco, Jessie Li, Ediza Ferris, Carla Giozan, and Caitlin O’Connor, helping define the aesthetic of editorials, campaigns, and cover imagery.
Yet those who work closely with her know that her role on set often extends far beyond the traditional scope of beauty.
Rovshanbekova approaches each project as an image producer, someone responsible for ensuring that every visual component contributes to a unified story. From skin texture and hair movement to how the final image will translate across digital platforms, her understanding of modern media gives her an unusually strategic perspective.
Before becoming a sought-after on-set artist, she spent time working on brand social media and content production, a background that now informs how she approaches visual storytelling.
“Every image today has multiple lives,” Rovshanbekova explains. “It has to work in print, on a billboard, on Instagram, and in motion. My job is to help make sure the beauty supports the entire narrative.”
Her work on the CO2Lift® global campaign “What’s On Their Face” showcased that multidimensional approach. Anchored in New York City, the campaign rolled out across wheat-posted streetscapes, billboards, press placements, and an immersive pop-up activation, blending editorial beauty with large-scale public visibility.
The project positioned Rovshanbekova not only as a beauty expert but as a creative collaborator capable of supporting large campaign productions.
Beyond commercial work, Rovshanbekova has also contributed to projects with a more personal and documentary tone. She is currently involved in a breast cancer documentary production, where the focus is on capturing real stories and emotional moments rather than stylized glamour.
The work underscores the versatility that has come to define her career: the ability to move between fashion, storytelling, and large-scale campaigns without losing the emotional authenticity that makes an image resonate.
Next on her schedule is a collaboration with HEAL United, where she will coordinate the creative vision for hair and makeup for a halftime performance launching May 30.
For Rovshanbekova, the expanding scope of her work reflects the broader evolution of the beauty industry itself.
“The industry is shifting,” she says. “Beauty artists are no longer just part of the team, we’re part of shaping the vision.”