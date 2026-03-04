The Creative Force Behind the Face: Kamilla Rovshanbekova’s Rise as an Image Producer

In fashion and beauty, the most powerful images rarely happen by accident. They are constructed, layer by layer, through collaboration, instinct, and creative direction. For Kamilla Rovshanbekova, widely recognized by her handle @kamvisage, that process is where the real artistry begins.

Over the past several years, Rovshanbekova has built a reputation as a trusted hair and makeup artist on some of the industry’s most visually striking shoots. Her work has appeared alongside celebrities including Cindy Mello, Josie Conseco, Jessie Li, Ediza Ferris, Carla Giozan, and Caitlin O’Connor, helping define the aesthetic of editorials, campaigns, and cover imagery.

Yet those who work closely with her know that her role on set often extends far beyond the traditional scope of beauty.