Ian Somerhalder hosts The Shiseido Blue Project During U.S. Open of Surfing

The Shisedo Blue Project, which was created in 2019 is a global initiative that heads up activities to protect the ocean, including cleaning up beaches, leading global conservation campaigns like We Are One Ocean, and promoting ocean-and sun-safe habits. Shiseido, one of the leading makeup and skincare corporations in the world is committed to giving back in a big way, and this year The Shiseido Blue Project was hosted during the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing Tournament in Huntington Beach, California. Over 100 volunteers showed up to help clean up the beaches alongside celebrity actor and activist Ian Somerhalder, who got down and dirty explaining the need to care for ocean wildlife and beach preservation.

Alongside World Surf League PURE We Are One Ocean grantee WILDCOAST – an international team that conserves coastal and marine ecosystems and addresses climate change through natural solutions, The Shisedo Blue Project is helping clean up the beaches and teach others about the effects of ocean preservation. To learn more about The Shiseido Blue Project and how you can donate or volunteer, head here!

