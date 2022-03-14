Nicole Williams English Just Launched The Most Exciting Collab with Macy’s

Nicole English Williams has always had a knack for style and an intrinsic knowledge of up and coming trends. From her wedding to NFL player Larry English in 2017-where she casually wore a wedding dress with a lace collar (that quickly went viral), to her fashion-forward looks on WAGS, a limited-edition collection with Macy’s was bound to turn heads! Featuring 19 pieces in sizes XXS-XXL, the Nicole Williams English x bar III collection also gets you on the go at an affordable price, with everything priced from $49.50 to $99.50!

In speaking about the Nicole Williams English x bar III collection, Nicole remarked how her personal style shifted during the pandemic, “my style got more laid back, but laid back doesn’t have to mean less chic. I started wearing sweatpants while at home, but was really figuring out my own take on loungewear and cozy styles that are still fashionable. I really wanted this collection to help women felt confident in looks that are actually comfortable. When I began working on this collection, it was very important to me that it was size inclusive and as a result I really feel like there’s something for everyone!”

Working with acclaimed Executive Creative Director Hilda Batayneh of Reunited Clothing, Nicole and Hilda worked tirelessly to bring the vision for the collection to life for Macys. With pieces you can mix and match and wear in or outside the house, the Nicole Williams English x bar III has everything you need to get ready for spring, and outfits you’ll want to wear over and over again! To shop the rest of the collection, head here-you know you want to! Xoxo -LAFM

River Callaway Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.