Tré C Cosmetics’ Lipgloss is a Game Changer!

With the new year, it’s time to create a new look. Let us introduce you to Tré C Cosmetics.

Founded by Christina C. Casarez, also known as Tina Montana, started during the pandemic, Christina wanted to start a new entrepreneurial adventure in the beauty industry. Like many during the pandemic, Christina was furloughed from her company of nine years and looked for other areas to venture into. Coming across a project to help start ups for black owned businesses, she was determined to combine her love for makeup and her expertise.

Tré C Cosmetics started with six colorful liquid eyeliners, and now has ten eyeliners. Each with its own unique color and name classic matte black “Cryptic” and smooth white “White Lies” to a bright glitter teal called “River Tears” or a rose gold effect called “ACAB” . The colors run on so smoothly and make it an addition to your makeup. Enough with the eyeliners, this time, we are talking about their newest lip glosses!

So, naturally, when we found out that they were interchangeable, we had to try it out. Who doesn’t love a two in one product? Quick, on the go, and super easy for application. Our favorites were definitely their lip line which consists of five extreme shine lip-glosses and three smooth creamy lip liners. The best thing about the gloss and the liners is that they are interchangeable. As we tried on each gloss, we loved how pigmented they were. A little does go a long way. With a little dab, you can see the color showing up.

Especially with the new minimalist beauty routine in trend, this lipstick adds a little color to your lips once applied. We know that we still need to wear our masks outside, so you might think, “Why do we need this?” Our answer is simple. The lip gloss is the last touch, and adds a little color and moisturizes your lips. In the cold weather, your lips can dry easily, so having this can help you with moisturizing your lips keeping it plump. Plus, a dab goes a long way, so you get more than just moisturizing.

If we have not mentioned enough that this is interchangeable between the glosses and the liners, we have to say it again. It is an all shine no stick gloss that is perfect for lip tint to apply on top of your liner or bare lips. It is also water resistant, so it will not wipe off easily. Talk about killing two birds with one stone! Overall, we recommend Tré C Cosmetics’ liners and lip gloss for every day use. Make sure to check out all their products on their website (https://www.treccosmetics.com/) as they will be releasing more colors coming in the summer of 2022!