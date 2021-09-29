Tumbler and Tipsy® by Michael Kuluva’s Virtual Presentation During NYFW 2020 Featured Attractive Accessibility

Tumbler and Tipsy® by Michael Kuluv, a professional figure skater turned fashion designer, recently presented his 2022 Collection timed close to New York Fashion Week. Global Healthy Living Foundation (GHLF) and its digital patient community for people with all forms of arthritis, CreakyJoints®, served as presenting sponsors to his accessible fashion fete. As a designer living firsthand with Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) and CreakyJoints member, Kuluva recognized the ongoing need for social distancing, even with the introduction of vaccination to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Paired by pandemic adoption of online video platforms for promotion, Kuluva’s decision to premiere his collection virtually on YouTube was a no-brainer. The event was filmed in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia and premiered virtually on YouTube on September 14, 2021, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PST. Immediately preceding the show, GHLF hosted a live #CreakyChats on Twitter with global partner organizations to discuss how the chronic disease community could amplify its representation and voice by participating in ongoing events such as this.

Including a swirl of blue and purple tones, the colors of arthritis and migraine awareness, the hand-dipped collection didn’t sacrifice Kuluva’s signature flair reminiscent of the 90s with fabrics accessorized with crystals and other eye-catching embellishments. For the first time in his career, he designed a signature pair of sunglasses to drive awareness of the impact of migraine, a chronic neurological condition impacting many members of the Global Healthy Living Foundation. Research shows that migraine is the third most prevalent illness globally and ranks second among the world’s causes of disability.

“Despite physical distancing, we’ve all found ways to stay connected to our family, friends, and the other important people in our lives. For me, staying connected to the CreakyJoints arthritis community and the broader chronic disease community has helped me stay grounded during uncertain times, which is why I invited so many members to model my latest collection,” said Mr. Kuluva. “I’m excited to share my virtual presentation of the 2022 Collection with the entire world.”

Kuluva kept “ATTRACTIVE ACCESSIBILITY” in mind every step of the way when designing this collection. He didn’t forget that functionality should be part of wearable fashion. Kuluva’s 2022 designs included the softest and easiest-to-wear fabrics — many of which have fasteners that are easier for people with arthritis to manipulate. To create his one-of-a-kind global, virtual show, Kuluva sent specially designed ensembles to models cast around the world. Featured models included actress New Jersey’s Kelly Boyd — a patient advocate living with RA using a wheelchair for mobility; Virginia’s Jaime Sanders — a patient advocate living with migraines; Vancouver, Canada’s Eileen Davidson — a patient advocate living with RA; Tasmania, Australia’s Naomi Creek — the national coordinator of CreakyJoints Australia and person living with RA; New Zealand’s Alice Jones — a patient advocate living with Ankylosing Spondylitis; and Real Housewife of Dallas Tiffany Moon. Actress Tara Reid (American Pie, The Big Lebowski, Cruel Intentions) closed the Tumbler & Tipsy 2022 collection, holding an eco-friendly, luxurious, cactus leather bag designed by Kuluva.

“Supporting Michael Kuluva’s Tumbler and Tipsy fashion events is a fun and creative ways that GHLF can amplify the voice of people living with chronic disease,” said Joseph M. Coe, M.P.A., Director, Education, and Digital Strategy. “Michael’s show defies borders and quarantines by inviting our members from around the world to create their runway. This year is extra special for me because I’m modeling a shirt Michael made to highlight our new migraine and headache podcast called “Talking Head Pain.”

CreakyJoints co-founders Seth Ginsberg and Louis Tharp said, “Once again, Michael is pushing back on convention, ensuring that diversity is front and center in his Tumbler and Tipsy collection. We offer our sincere congratulations on the upcoming premiere of his show, which will reach people around the world. He’s a valued member of our CreakyJoints and GHLF community, always setting the example of how to live and live well with Rheumatoid Arthritis.”

or The Tumbler and Tipsy by Michael Kuluva can be seen via YouTube at www.virtualfashionshow.net or http://www.youtube.com/ michaelkuluvaofficial

For more information on Tumbler and Tipsy® Clothing by Michael Kuluva, please visit http://tumblerandtipsy. net