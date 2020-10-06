Six-Figure Mompreneur Manna Kadar Shares the Go-To Self-Care Products That Make “Me” Time Effortless

Whether you have five hours or five minutes, easily create a calming at-home spa experience with a suite of luxury products designed to rejuvenate, beautify, and pamper.

IRVINE, Calif. – (September 30th, 2020): Self-care is an essential part of creating a balanced, healthy life. Even more so during a pandemic, when routines are upturned, the future feels more uncertain, and anxiety levels rapidly rise. Decompress and make “me” time a part of your daily routine with the Leaping Bunny Certified luxury bath and body collection from Manna Kadar Cosmetics (MKC). Founded by self-made, self-funded minority mom-preneur Manna Kadar, the MKC family of brands includes Manna Kadar Beauty, Goddess by Manna Kadar, Beauty and the Bump, Haute Dog luxury pet products, Mason Man Skincare, and Manna Kadar Luxe Bath and Body. Now, effortlessly create an at-home spa experience with uniquely formulated beauty solutions designed to delight the senses and elevate your surroundings.

“As a busy mom, wife, and CEO, I understand the importance of making time for yourself,” explains Kadar. “Our special selection of products are formulated to pamper every part of you – mind, body, and spirit – recreating the rejuvenation of a spa day from the comfort and safety of home, even if you only have minutes to spare.”

Believed to naturally boost circulation while providing powerful hydration, enjoy the benefits of mineral-rich Sea Water in a versatile collection of calming Sea Minerals Face Mists ($19 each/ $29 for a 4-bottle set). Energize tired skin or refresh after a long day with the help of Wake Up and Glo, ideal as an early morning pick-me-up or to unwind before bedtime. Prime and prep skin for a smooth makeup application with the help of Hydration Happy Face Mist, then set your look with Ready, Set, Renew for a flawless face all day long. Apply a quick spritz of Matte About You anytime to reduce shine and hydrate without excess oil, or spray liberally in the air and walk through for an all-over body refresh. End the day on a high note with Eucalyptus Jasmine Sea Mineral Pillow Mist ($15), formulated with aromatherapeutic eucalyptus and lavender to relax and center the mind for better rest.

Shop the complete MKC collection online at MannaKadarCosmetics.com and at Ulta.com , along with more than 40,000 other retail stores nationwide.

