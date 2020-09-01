Make a Difference “One Petal at a Time” with the Exquisitely Crafted Little Rose Coin Purse from Female-Founded Brand hip and holy

Debuting a carefully curated, “divinely inspired” fashion collection, sisters Liane and Nicole Wainstein encourage shoppers to gift and receive with joy

Campbell, CA – (August 11th, 2020): Make a difference in the world one petal at a time with the little coin purse part of a curated collection by women-owned brand hip and holy. Founded in December of 2018 by sisters Liane and Nicole Wainstein, hip and holy brings together a unique selection of beautiful items from artists around the world. Every piece is thoughtfully designed or handpicked with love, carrying forward the intention of appreciating the little things and gifting with joy. Now, discover the little rose coin purse, a purse with purpose – the very first hip and holy creation and a vintage-inspired piece made with charity in mind.

“When we started our collection, we wanted to create something with a true purpose, something that can be handed down as a reminder to spread seeds of kindness,” explains Co-Founder Nicole Wainstein. “Our mother taught us to never give an empty purse.” So every little rose comes with a bronze engraved coin meant to be gifted as a token of love and a symbol of overflowing abundance.”

“We’ve always loved the symbolism behind the rose,” shares Co-Founder Liane Wainstein. “My own daughter bears the name, Sarah Rose, as a constant reminder of the rose’s beauty and meaning. With this purse, the wearer can carry their own eternal rose that represents a promise of blessing, along with an encouragement to be charitable.”

Influenced by the Jewish tradition, in which a coin purse holds the wearer’s “tzedakah” (or charitable givings), the little rose is a promise to consider the needs of others. Their motto – “a little bit of fragrance clings to the hand that gives roses” – means that the act of giving can bless the giver just as much as the recipient. To model this principle, the Wainstein sisters pledge 10% of profits from the little rose to charities, such as Feed The Children, a US-based non-profit organization helping to feed and support hungry children around the world. For every dollar donated, Feed the Children provides $7 worth of food and essentials to some of the nation’s most vulnerable population.

Perfect for gifting, each vintage coin purse features a floppy velvet rose in four distinctive colors with antique bronze hardware and a kiss clasp. Designed to securely carry essentials like credit cards, cash, and lipstick, the inside features a whimsical polka dot lining that is “oh, so Audrey Hepburn.” Red thread around the little rose label represents the Kabbalah string, a Jewish symbol meant to ward off bad luck and bring good fortune. the little rose also comes packaged in a white cotton dust bag perfect for gifting.

Shop hip and holy’s the little rose collection in dusty pink, raspberry red, enchanted olive, and midnite black ($20 each) online at hipandholy.com. Plus, discover a curated selection of jewelry for ‘all the girls’ all-ages, as well as gift cards for more discerning shoppers. Follow @hipandholysisters on Instagram for style ideas, new releases, and a peek behind the scenes of this purposefully built brand.

