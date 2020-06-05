4 Factors to Consider Before Investing in Designer Shoes

Whether you are a shoe enthusiast or not, no one wants a shoe that you have to replace after not much wear. Also, a designer shoe is always something everyone wants to adorn to, whether they can afford it or not. The beauty of the designer shoe is that it will last you for years, unlike others. This includes heels, loafer’s, sneakers, or any other kind of shoe, that you would love to own. Plus, although the designer shoe is of better quality and is durable. When you consider the costing of this shoe and others that you buy every time. The designer shoe will save you money if you are not buying any other pairs of the same. Therefore, if you choose to invest in your first designer shoe. Below are some of the factors to consider.



PRICE





One of the factors to eye out for is the price. Always consider your budget as designer shoes are in various high price ranges. Having a budget will help you avoid focusing on a price range that will not have to set you back thousands. Plus, now and then, when you pay more does not mean the quality you get is the best. As it could be more of the brand or designer name that the high price tag is selling. What’s more, do research before you make up your mind to know if you can afford that particular shoe, or you can get a different designer brand that is selling it for a cheaper price. At times, the same designer can have a similar but different style for a much less price. So as you shop online for your first designer shoe, check through various options on where you can get the specific sneaker types you want and then compare the prices to see the one that falls under your budget range.

DURABILITY

Since designer shoes are known for their durability and you want to invest in a pair. You must ensure you will get value for your money. However, if you are buying a designer shoe for just one specific occasion. For instance, a wedding, christening, or any other important occasion. You might want to consider a cheaper as a better choice instead of spending a lot of money to just wear the shoe ones. Also, it is important as you eye in investing in your first pair of designer shoes, that you consider what type of shoes you normally wear. For instance, you might want a pair of designer high heels. However, if you find that you will just wear them ones maybe to a wedding, then they will not be worth the investment. Alternatively, if you love sneakers and you live in them, a designer pair of Jordan 1 sneakers in a classic color and design will serve you well. Also, if you are after a shoe that offers longevity and you are the type who loves to switch their footwear frequently, you should buy cheaper shoes that you can easily replace when they need something to be fixed. However, if you are out for a shoe that will serve you for long, a designer shoe is worth investing in as it will serve you better.

QUALITY

Quality is an important factor to consider when investing for a designer shoe. However, the challenge, in many instances, is when you buy through online stores in comparison to designer shoe stores. Hence, unless you are aware of how genuine the online shoe store you are buying from is, always check for the quality of the shoe by seeing the shoes in person. Plus, you need to make sure that you check how the shoes are made, and through this, you will confirm that it lasts you several years. Importantly, just because the shoe has a designer label, it does not always guarantee the good quality of the shoe. Some of the things that you can check are the stitching, sole, and other materials of the shoe. Also, confirm that the material is sturdy and strong, including the sole, as you shop. It is also important to enquire if where you are buying the shoe they have a quality guarantee. If you can return the shoes, have them repaired for free if the quality is not at par with what you expected.

COMFORT

Since you have many places that you can buy your designer shoe. You should buy in offline stores since you can try the shoe and see how comfortable it feels on your feet. Buying online is also not impossible, as you can easily get a bargain, and according to the policies of many sites, you can return the shoe after a specific period if it does not fit right or is not as comfortable as you expected. Therefore, take some time to go into designer shoe stores and have a look at the options in person. Although the shoes you want you can still find them online where you can shop at your convenience. It will be easy to make a more informed decision about where you want. Here too, you can get to see how the shoe looks on you and also how you feel in them. Where possible, try different shoes at the store before you invest in the one that feels right to you.

To conclude, as you plan to invest in designer shoes. You need to know that it is no small investments. The above factors will help you a lot if you consider them before you buy the shoes. Also, as you consider where to shop for your shoes. Be aware of the risks of buying online where you might not end up not liking the shoe. However, now with many online shore stores with flexible return policies you can shop through them. So keep an eye out for the above factors no matter the shoe style that you prefer.