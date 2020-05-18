Credit Card Processing Jobs That You Can Do From Home

The recent COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing business closures have put many people out of work, either temporarily or permanently. If you are someone who has been negatively affected by the pandemic and subsequent economic downturn, you may be looking for things you can do to earn money from home. Fortunately, there are many jobs you can do without leaving your house. From providing customer service for merchant account solutions to becoming a bilingual collector, here are some of the top credit card processing jobs you can do from home.

Merchant Account Customer Service

Many businesses are still operating because they are considered essential. They are also experiencing high order volumes because customers are turning to them for all their daily needs. You can help them manage increased work volume by becoming a customer service representative for merchant account providers.

Customer service representatives take calls, answer emails and try to resolve customer complaints or concerns in a timely fashion. They can help facilitate a positive relationship between customers and merchant account providers.

Point of Sale Reseller

You may be able to find a company that offers a point of sale reseller program during this challenging time. This allows you to start a lucrative career in the merchant services industry. Once approved, you can begin selling point of sale systems and merchant account solutions to businesses that need them now more than ever before. The process is generally very easy and involves the following steps:

Create an account.

Complete the POS reseller program partner agreement to activate your account.

Go through the training process to learn as much as you can about the systems you will be selling.

Begin selling to clients.

In many cases, the company you sign up with will provide all the processing and fulfilling services. All you will be responsible for is bringing new clients to the business. Some programs allow you to choose to become a reseller or referral partner, based on your preferences and talents. Resellers run an affiliated business while referral partners only submit leads and earn commissions from them.

Bilingual Collector

Credit card companies need people to help them collect on late or unpaid accounts. In many cases, knowing more than one language can help you get competitive jobs in the collections field. Fortunately, this line of work often offers work-from-home and remote work opportunities so you don’t have to leave your house.

Credit Card Settlement Advisor

If you’re looking for a high-paying credit card processing job you can complete from home, you may be interested in becoming a credit card settlement advisor. In this role, you’ll be responsible to advise and assist financial institutions in mapping general ledger accounts. You’ll also help financial institutions reconcile cash general ledgers and settlement accounts on a daily or monthly basis. Most companies looking require applicants for credit card settlement advisor positions to have a Bachelor’s degree and at least five years of experience processing MasterCard or Visa credit card applications and payments.

Find the Right Job for Your Needs

Whether you need a permanent job or you’re just looking for something to get you by while you wait for your regular place of employment to reopen, these merchant account solutions and credit card jobs can help.