WIN FREE MARKETING FOR A YEAR!

WOW WOW WOW!!!

Let us begin by thanking each of you for taking the time to join us live last Wednesday as we weather through this social distancing period. It was truly something different for us, but guess what? We LOVED hearing what YOU had to say.

The great part of these meetings is we saw several requests for more brands, asking us what we were going to be doing differently, and let us just say we listened! We want to offer you what you want to see, but more importantly we want to stay true to what we are about, and that is helping brands get an opportunity to be seen.

For the month of April, we will be taking in applications for brands to win a FREE YEAR OF MARKETING WITH US. YES, you read that correct, FREE! All we need is the following from you.

Ensure to be following @thelafashion on Instagram

You must like the post that corresponds to this giveaway going live TODAY (03/26/20)

Email: info@thelafashion.com the following:

SUBJECT: “brand” DESERVES TO WIN

NAME OF BRAND:

IG HANDLE:

WHY SHOULD THIS BRAND WIN:

WHO ARE YOU? (Friend, Relative, Designer, Staff Member, Owner, Client….)

And that’s it! In May we will go ahead and announce the winner.

Oh, curious to know the value of this giveaway? Of course, it’s well over $30K+ in value.

GOOD LUCK!