Luxury Skincare Crafted For Moms by Mom & Owner of Spa Lé La, Trina Reneà

Spa Lé La Founder Trina Reneà knows all too well the challenge of making time for oneself when there are so many competing demands on time and energy. “Our entire goal at Spa Lé La is to make self-care guilt-free and gloriously relaxing for moms,” explains Founder Trina Reneà, “Looking your best is an important part of feeling your best, with elegant, all-natural and top-quality skincare is an essential part of that.” The ideal gift for both new and experienced moms and an essential registry item, browse the full Mama Lé Collection. Formulated by one of LA’s most trusted estheticians and bottled in recyclable packaging in New York City, USA, the Mama Lé Collection is designed for moms, by a mom.

Spa Lé La Founder and Vogue-featured esthetician Trina Reneà introduces the Mama Lé Collection – a luxury, all-natural skincare line scientifically formulated for moms and moms-to-be. Located right in the heart of Tujunga Village, Spa Lé La is a welcoming sanctuary for moms and a safe, playful space for kids. Spa Lé La offers a full luxury treatment menu coupled with complimentary onsite childcare, fulfilling a purposeful vision to pamper and rejuvenate the hardworking parents. Now, the visionary creator of this relaxing escape brings her expert knowledge of quality skincare and first-hand experience as a mother to the task of creating a 100%natural line of products tailored to the needs of first-time and busy moms.

The Mama Lé Collection includes best-sellers such as the Dreamsicle Cleanser, Mama’s Lil Helper Papaya Enzyme Scrub, Night Night Cream, Sun Smoothie Natural SPF 45 and Mama’s Miracle Oxygen Serum. None are tested on animals and all are formulated with healing, earth-based ingredients, that all mama’s skin will love. The Mama Lé Full Collection 5 ($304) is the perfect foundational starter kit for moms and moms-to-be who deserve vibrant, healthy skin. Cleanse, exfoliate, moisturize, and protect with Mama Lé essentials safe and gentle enough to use every day, throughout pregnancy and beyond.

