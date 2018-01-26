Best Streetstyle at Sundance Film Festival

For 10 days in Utah, cities Salt Lake and Park City are taken over by the entertainment industry. As movies come to be screened and premiered for the first time, brands jump on board to host amazing promo events, people come to celebrate in big ways, it’s all there every year through the freezing weather and icy streets. LAFM headed to Sundance this year to not only cover all the fabulous events and stand-out movies, but, OF COURSE to cover the best fashion on the streets! #inspotime #freezingfashion So next time you’re in the cold weather and deciding on your #OOD (outfit-of-the-fay), something #chic but also, like, really warm, check it here! These ladies killed it!