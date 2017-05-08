The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017

The MTV Movie Awards took a pretty dramatic left turn this Sunday night (on May 7, 2017), reinventing itself not only as a dual Movie and TV Awards show, but one with a fairly pronounced social conscience. The results were occasionally mixed for MTV’s second-biggest night, but it certainly made the show an interesting sign of the times. We will definitely remember:

Vin Diesel’s Fast and the Furious Generation Award Acceptance Speech

“In 2002, I was standing on this stage and MTV had given Paul Walker and I an award for Best Duo — and now 15 years later, I’m with my whole family and you’re giving us the generation award.”

Red Carpet’s finest

Photo Credit: Getty

Here’s the complete list of winners for the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards – including a few categories that seem to have been omitted from the broadcast:

Movie of the year: “Beauty and the Beast”

Best actor in a movie: Emma Watson, “Beauty and the Beast”

Show of the year: “Stranger Things”

Best actor in a show: Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Best kiss: Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome, “Moonlight”

Best villain: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, “The Walking Dead”

Best host: Trevor Noah, “The Daily Show”

Best documentary: “13th”

Best reality competition: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Best comedic performance: Lil Rel Howery, “Get Out”

Best hero: Taraji P. Henson, “Hidden Figures”

Tearjerker: Jack and Randall at karate, “This is Us”

Next generation: Daniel Kaluuya

Best duo: Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen, “Logan”

Best American story: “Black-ish”

Best fight against the system: “Hidden Figures”

Generation award: “The Fast and the Furious” franchise

Trending award: “Run the World (Girls)” feat. Channing Tatum as Beyoncé, “Lip Sync Battle”

Best musical moment: “You’re the One That I Want” from “Grease: Live”