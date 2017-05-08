Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017

The MTV Movie Awards took a pretty dramatic left turn this Sunday night (on May 7, 2017), reinventing itself not only as a dual Movie and TV Awards show, but one with a fairly pronounced social conscience. The results were occasionally mixed for MTV’s second-biggest night, but it certainly made the show an interesting sign of the times. We will definitely remember:

Vin Diesel’s Fast and the Furious Generation Award Acceptance Speech

“In 2002, I was standing on this stage and MTV had given Paul Walker and I an award for Best Duo — and now 15 years later, I’m with my whole family and you’re giving us the generation award.”

Vin Diesel, winner of the Generation award for “The Fast and the Furious”, poses in the press room at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Red Carpet’s finest

Milo Ventiniglia
Camila Cabello
Emma Watson

Cara Delevingne
Zac Efron
Zendaya
Cast from the “IT” movie
Jasmine

Here’s the complete list of winners for the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards – including a few categories that seem to have been omitted from the broadcast:

Movie of the year: “Beauty and the Beast”

Best actor in a movie: Emma Watson, “Beauty and the Beast”

Show of the year: “Stranger Things”

Best actor in a show: Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Best kiss: Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome, “Moonlight”

Best villain: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, “The Walking Dead”

Best host: Trevor Noah, “The Daily Show”

Best documentary: “13th”

Best reality competition: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Best comedic performance: Lil Rel Howery, “Get Out”

Best hero: Taraji P. Henson, “Hidden Figures”

Tearjerker: Jack and Randall at karate, “This is Us”

Next generation: Daniel Kaluuya

Best duo: Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen, “Logan”

Best American story: “Black-ish”

Best fight against the system: “Hidden Figures”

Generation award: “The Fast and the Furious” franchise

Trending award: “Run the World (Girls)” feat. Channing Tatum as Beyoncé, “Lip Sync Battle”

Best musical moment: “You’re the One That I Want” from “Grease: Live”

 

