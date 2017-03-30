Essential Hermes Bags in 2017

It’s not an easy task to find information about the best and most essential Hermes bags for 2017. Here we are to provide you with the best information about the latest important trends of this cool brand. While Hermes’s website features lots of trendy bags and purses from its full lineup for this or that particular season here we have collected the latest 6 most essential pieces for 2017. Find out the most delightful bag according to your taste and needs and feel the advantage of rocking a fabulous Hermes bag.

Hermès Beach Bag

The hottest season of the year is on the corner and we are getting ready for the lovely beach days. What about your bag collections and accessory choices for summer? Perhaps the trendy Hermes beach bag is just on point. It’s waiting for you to fill your wardrobe with another stylish beach accessory that can carry lots of useful things for the beach. There are several styles and colors for this special design and all of them are inspiring, playful and fun.

Hermès Berline Bag

The next is the popular Hermès Berline bag to opt for in 2017. This one is classier and more casual and the best thing about it is that it goes well with most outfits and styles. You can consider it for any occasion and still feel quite confident and fashionable. There are many colors for this design including neutral and bright tones such as grey, brown, blue, yellow, green, red, and pink and so on. Pick up the one that meets your interests and welcomes your preferences.

Hermès Birkin Bag

The list would surely be incomplete without the posh and trendy Hermès Birkin bag, which is copied by many other providers all over the world. It continues to be one of the most requested Hermes bags that looks so luxurious and comes up in a variety of materials, styles and colors. Its unique design and incredible look appeals to most women. It is fascinating in its natural leather materials as well as in colorful leathers.

Hermès Bourlingue Bag

Check out the many shades of the Hermès Bourlingue bag and you’ll fall in love with this awesome style. It’s both cozy and polished. You can take it with you wherever and whenever you want. Like the rest of Hermes handbags this one also has several inspiring colors for all tastes and desires. It is great for all seasons and occasions if you choose the most neutral color but in case you want to rock it in spring or summer you may go for brighter shades.

Hermès Catenina Bag

Choose the Hermès Catenina Bag in 2017 as your most favorite handbag. It’s a cool choice for those who like colorful and eye-catching bags. This one is designed in the brightest hues and seems to be perfect for special occasions. Its chains make it more beautiful and attractive.

Hermès Constance Elan

And here is the 6th most popular and essential handbag from Hermes. It’s the lovely Hermès Constance Elan bag that tends to become the favorite for many women. It comes up with fascinating colors such as pink, black, blue, orange, grey and many others.