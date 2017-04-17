THE LAFM COLLECTION available for pre-order

Save the date as THE LA FASHION MAGAZINE prepares to release their long awaited LAFM collection as they celebrate women and their lifestyle. Their mission is to help bring confidence back into women, urging them to embrace their natural beauty. It is fact that no woman is made the same and no personality is the exact replica of another. This collection is just that, embracing individuality and celebrating what it is to be a woman – whether you are in the office, at a party or just lounging around the house. You are a WOMAN, you are STRONG and you are BEAUTIFUL.

The initial 25 piece capsule is transitioning into a 56 units collection that offers a mix of casual and chic sophistication that can be mixed and matched to create a timeless wardrobe. Offering a pop of blush and floral for the season highlight, LAFM is aware of the necessity to have traditional black, white and nude color-ways. The line offers power suits, dresses, crop tops and some street-wear separates.

What’s best about the collection is it takes the same care of custom pieces as each item will be sold on the LAFM website in ‘made to measure’ form; your custom order won’t be made until it is placed allowing the company to offer you the BEST FIT possible, and all at a slightly cheaper than the usual high-end designer items we have all grown to drool over but perhaps unable to afford or due to traditional designer silhouettes, not fit. The price-point of the garments will be between $120 to $600 allowing women to be able to own and build their day-to-day wardrobe as they add to their collection, but live life as they are wearing couture.

The dresses come in different shapes and lengths offering the perfect day to night options. Whether you are looking for chic simple lines to ruffles and high-low hemlines you can feel confident to find something in this one stop shop. Understanding that sometimes additional things are needed, the brand offers custom alterations for a small additional fee that can turn any dress into your dream creation.

“It’s not about being just a sex symbol to society…and let’s face it, we are not all built into this wished for one size fits all or most – we are women with curves and some of us are taller or rounder. We all have key insecurities that regardless of how ‘cute’ something is, if we buy it we truly will just not wear it. This is where we as a company are trying to be different. We want to cater to this woman, and truly mean it when we say we have something for everyone. Yes – it may cost a bit more than that order from any other .com – We partnered with designer house from house favorites and did countless think tanks per collection. By now we are confident about a few things: we know our quality and we as women, know what women want; Also, we cover enough fashion out there and we take pride in that we do listen.” – says the President of THE LA FASHION.

The collection itself was created by Evette Smith, a woman who has been a creative voice to fashion for over 7 years. From predictive forecasting, to trendsetting, to living in it every day it was an easy choice for THE LA FASHION to appoint her as the mastermind behind the movement. Upon hire, Smith immediately ran to get the perfect fabrics samples to bring to the office for review, and introduced palettes that would inspire everything go forward – A day did not go by that the office was not reminded that the collection was for Women. At first, the loosely mentioned phrase was just something shared, but it was quickly viewed as the main backbone of the initiative which led to what was unveiled on March 11th during a Magazine Press Release.

On a Saturday afternoon, the collection was presented on celebrity models Anna Asia and Svetlana Ivanova as well as runway models Natalie and Quiggle. In addition to the private trunk show for influencers and special guests, IG Model and celebrity Kayla Fitz showcased pieces in the Spring Release of THE RETURN OF THE SUPERMODEL La Vie En Rose editorial for the magazine featuring GIGI HADID on the cover.

The collection is scheduled to release in MAY but you can start placing pre-orders now for the must have collection of the year – but remember, don’t see what you want? Email them today at: designers@thelafashion.com and someone will be right with you and help you build your dream closet.