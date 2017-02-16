AMCONYC NYFW Brings Down the House with Extremely Diverse Runway Shows

New York, NY (February 15th, 2017) – AMCONYC, a premier New York City production house, yesterday opened their doors for their 4th season for New York Fashion Week from February 9th to February 15th 2017. The event took place at Gary’s Loft on 28th West 36th Street and yesterday from 3-6PM showcased the exciting new collections from emerging designers, Rack Addik a Project Runway alumnus, Ivory Couture Clothing and Emuleos. AMCONYC is quickly taking first place as the ideal launch pad for today’s hottest emerging designers and brands that want to increase industry awareness, launch their line or stimulate brand promotion by creating professionally executed fashion shows, pop-up retail stores, influencer events and experiential activations. The difference in the show production was not only evident by the timely show starts, but also futuristic designs and an extreme level of model diversity on the runway, a hot point of discussion in previous NYFW years. The crowd also erupted in a worthy round of applause as 4x Special Olympics US Gymnastics Champ, Chelsea Werner, walked the Ivory Couture show.

“We believe that NYFW needs to get back to the basics. Those days when people were excited to be in the tents. When designs were inspirational and really challenged the status quo in the fashion industry. Each designer brought it for this show.” States Adriana Marie, CEO & Founder of AMCONYC. “We are especially proud that our designers were so inclusive of all races and even those with challenges such as Down Syndrome. In this day and time its important for us to literally knock down as many walls as possible. This season we took NYFW week back to what it was, about the fashion, with a few modern people centric twists.”

Designers that showed included:

Rack Addik 3:00 PM EST

Kelly Dempsey is a self-taught fashion designer and former contestant on Season 14 of “Project Runway” where she landed runner-up. She is the founder and creative force behind Rack Addik, a newly launched clothing line focusing on fashion forward street wear.

Ivory Couture Clothing 4:30 PM EST

Ivory Couture Clothing Co. is a Prêt-à-Porter and Couture Fashion House created and founded by Bella Ivory and based downtown Los Angeles, CA. This Fashion House caters to the modern women who appreciate quality made garments that, compliments femininity in a classic chic design aesthetic

Emuleos 6:00 PM EST

Emuleos bridges the gap between fashion, science and theory. Garments created from these concepts offer a reflection of what is already inside of you, the psychical manifestation of thought and emotion.



Celebrity attendees included Sammi Sweetheart of MTV’s Jersey Shore, Nicole Williams an E! Reality Star, Matthew Mckelligon of “EastSiders” of LOGO TV, and more. While a special performance by artist Chris Porter wowed the crowd as the models stomped to the beat of his hit single “Catwalk Killer” during the Ivory Couture portion of the show.

The official sponsors for the AMCONYC shows included names such as St. Giles Hotels, 3BBM, Marvelgd, Aveda, Grae Therapy, and Oriana Lamarca as the official accessories sponsor. Guests walked away with out of this world gifts bags that included top name sponsors like Sabon, Bolivia, Real Techniques by Sam & Nick, Grab & Go Dog Food, R+Co Hairspray, NIUCOCO Hair Serum, Poo-Pourri, Bedford Slims, Deity America Shampoo and Conditioner, RXBAR, J21 Skin Care, Simple Mills Crackers, Arbone Essentials, HSI Professional Argan Oil, Tateossian London, Boxed Water, and Bai.