Turkish Designer Hakan Akkaya Is the New ‘Cool-Kid’ Of American Fashion

New York, NY – Famed Turkish designer, Hakan Akkaya, made his New York Fashion Week debut on day two of NYFW: The Shows, instantly becoming the new “cool-kid” of fashion with his all-black collection that ripped any notion of black being ‘basic’ to shreds. Known internationally for his chic and uber edgy designs, Hakan Akkaya’s Fall/Winter 2017 runway showcased pieces that were sexy, edgy and questioned societal norms. Hakan Akkaya’s collection emphasized “Sporty Couture” featuring both men’s and womenswear. Black dominated the collection, but silver zippers, harnesses, ruffled details, velvets, denim and metallic fabrics created stunning visual effects as the collection rolled down the runway.

The show began with fiery red lights saturating the runway as guest awaited with bated breath for the designer’s newest collection. Turkish supermodel and celebrity Cagla Sikel opened the show, setting the tone for the sexy, chic ensembles that followed.

The collection entitled “Freedom” examined social issues through rich textures and jaw-dropping silhouettes that exuded a sense of the designer’s comfort and celebration of sexual, racial and gender equality.

Stand out women’s pieces in the collection included a slinky, red-carpet worthy, metallic gunmetal sheer evening dress with a harmonious juxtaposition of soft and hard features including leather belted details and a ruffled bodice. Gorgeous slim leg pants with zipper and ruffle accents were paired perfectly with an asymmetric sheer top over a velvety-cropped halter.

Guests were treated to a full men’s collection as well full of harnesses, belted coats and bondage themed garments that were tailored, but maintained an effortless ‘badass’ vibe.

The designer’s ability combine seemingly over-the-top design details into masterful wardrobe pieces was evident in every design. His bold and audacious choices displayed the perfect amount of restraint leading to a catwalk full of edgy, yet perfectly tailored silhouettes.

In a time when human rights and liberties are in jeopardy around the world, Hakan Akkaya used his fashion and art to make a statement that freedom is something that should be a right to all human beings regardless of their religion, race, background or sexual orientation. A male and female model sauntered down the runway in Hakan designed “Burka-esque” pieces that were added to the collection to support this statement of freedom and gender equality. The audience reaction to the show was palpable and after the shows conclusion crowds swarmed the entrance to the runway hoping to get a peek backstage and an up-close-and-personal view of the new “it” designer.

About Hakan Akkaya

Hakan Akkaya, professional fashion designer for 16 years, left his education in Bilkent University (Architecture) to study Fashion Design at İstasyon Art Academy. After graduation, he started working as Design Department Manager for leading brands including Boyner Holding, Altınyıldız, Sarar among others within the Turkish textile industry. In 2010,he established his own atelier and firm. In 2012, he had the honor of becomi the first Turkish designer in “Who’s Next Paris” and “Bread & Butter” exhibitions. In addition to having served as a Consultant for the ITHIB (Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters Association), Akkaya also arranged and presented ITHIB’s 9th, 10th and 11th International Fabric Design Contests.

Source: LORI RIVIERE, Girl Boss