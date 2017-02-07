Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

Nicky Vankets Attends Dream Cars Gala during the International Car Salon in Brussels

image2 (1)

The forever fabulous Nicky Vankets is a designer from Belgium. Nicky draws exquisite attention to detail in all his work. He recently attended the Dream Cars Gala during the International Car Salon in Brussels. These exclusive couture gowns were made just for the BMW group Belux!!    IMG_8576 IMG_8577 (1)

“We tried to reflect the characteristics of their dream cars (BMW 780, I8 and M4) into a female silhouette.”

the designer says…

IMG_8578

Starting out by designing wedding dresses, it wasn’t long for people to take notice. The Belgian entertainment industry supported the young talent, Nicky then shortly started designing for musicians and other celebrities and is now, by no surprise, taking over international markets as well… The rest is history… 🙂

