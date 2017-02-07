Nicky Vankets Attends Dream Cars Gala during the International Car Salon in Brussels

The forever fabulous Nicky Vankets is a designer from Belgium. Nicky draws exquisite attention to detail in all his work. He recently attended the Dream Cars Gala during the International Car Salon in Brussels. These exclusive couture gowns were made just for the BMW group Belux!!

“We tried to reflect the characteristics of their dream cars (BMW 780, I8 and M4) into a female silhouette.”

the designer says…

Starting out by designing wedding dresses, it wasn’t long for people to take notice. The Belgian entertainment industry supported the young talent, Nicky then shortly started designing for musicians and other celebrities and is now, by no surprise, taking over international markets as well… The rest is history… 🙂