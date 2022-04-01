NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Ralph Lauren Fall 2022 RTW Collection Was An Ode to All-American Style

Ralph Lauren has always made designing look easy-it’s simple looks put together that stand the test of time and make whoever’s wearing the clothes look-and feel-instantly chic. For his Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear Collection, Lauren’s pieces were an ode to the classic that made Ralph Lauren a household name-fitted suits in plaid and houndstooth for men and women, loads of pinstripes, effortless ‘I just threw this on’ gowns, and so much more. Transforming New York City’s Museum of Modern Art to look like his Fifth Avenue apartment-complete with replicas of his own living room furniture for guests to view the show, Janelle Monae sung a sultry version of “Let’s Face the Music and Dance” while fashions’ current It Girls like Gigi and Bella Hadid and fashions’ former It Girls & Boys like Tyson Beckford and Shalom Harlow strutted down the runway. At 82 Ralph Lauren and his eponymous name are more than a designer and his design house, it’s an All-American Institution that’s here to stay for generations to come.

Check out all the looks from the runway show below!

Photos courtesy of Ralph Lauren
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

