Chanel’s Tribute to Tweed Show at Paris Fashion Week

Almost 100 years ago Coco Chanel drastically changed how womenswear looked and felt.  While her collections continued to have beaded flapper dresses and elegant ballgowns in the 1920s style, one of her biggest breakthroughs was creating her own tweed designs that women could wear, comfortably. After many trips to Scotland and borrowing her boyfriend, the Duke of Westminster’s tweed blazers she reimagined womenswear in high-quality, elegant tweed. One of the most lasting designs and one that Chanel is most recognized for, tweed was the overarching theme of Virginie Viard’s latest collection for Chanel’s Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection. “Allowing for an infinite combination of colours and materials, tweed is an eternal code for the House of CHANEL. For the CHANEL Fall-Winter 2022/23 Ready-to-Wear collection presented in a show at the Grand Palais Èphémère in a set swathed entirely in tweed for the occasion, Virginie Viard invokes a bold tribute to this fabric and its landscape.”

 

Photos courtesy of Chanel
