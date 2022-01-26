NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Charlotte Casiraghi Just Opened the Chanel Haute Couture Show on Horseback

Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel was always known for her chic, elegant but wearable sense of style. Growing up in poverty in Paris in the late 1800s, Coco learned to sew when she became employed as a seamstress and later opened her own boutique in 1913, first introducing her collection of casual-chic clothing, she would later become one of the most sought after designers of her age, and create a fashion house that would be synonymous with luxury for decades to come.

Virginie Viard has been apart of the fashion house of Chanel for 35 years, first in the embroidery department then later as the studio director and personal confidante and assistant designer to Karl Lagerfeld, and now as the artistic director of the house. When Viard was brought on after the death of Lagerfeld in 2019, she also brought back a wearable casual and chic sense of style. While Lagerfeld’s designs were extraordinary and other-worldly, Viard’s are quieter, calmer, and her runway shows certainly have less of a bang, but they’re not necessarily less of exquisite designing. While I haven’t always enjoyed all of Viard’s pieces when I see them on the runway, I have always respected their more casual elegance and sense of style that women all over-French and other admire and need in their closets. For the Spring 2022 Haute Couture the Collection is “Suspended, fresh, feminine. Between fantasy and reality, the CHANEL Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture collection designed by Virginie Viard expresses an ethereal lightness. Bright, joyful silhouettes float amidst geometric structures in a graphic setting created by Xavier Veilhan. A decor evoking equestrian curves and constructive lines contrasts with airy silhouettes, delicate embroideries and precious flowers.” With Charlotte Casigrahi, the granddaughter of Grace Kelly opening the show on horseback this collection features fun tweed looks redesigned in a modern way, a reemerging of Roaring Twenties fashion that Coco Chanel made so famous and simple, delicate silhouettes that always stand out on a Chanel runway.

Check out all the looks below!

Photos courtesy of Chanel
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

