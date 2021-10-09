Has Chanel Lost It’s Touch? Virginie Viard’s Latest Collection Disappoints at PFW

Chanel has always been a design house synonymous with elegance, style and French-girl cool for over a century, but at the recent Spring Summer 2022 Paris Fashion Week show, the latest collection was far from inspiring. Reviving the 80s and 90s House of Chanel styles with oversize jackets, patent leather silhouettes and disappointing prints that look more like Mossimo for Target than a Chanel print, has Virginie Viard lost her touch?

Viard took over as Creative Director after the death of long-time Chanel Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld in 2019, his personal choice who had been groomed for the role for years. While her previous collections have been conservative yet elegant, the most recent collection is a bold new direction for a house that has always been a trendsetter and never fallen into the all-too-common trend-trap that has hindered big brands trying to keep up.

Check out all the looks from this collection below!