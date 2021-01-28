See Every Look from the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2021 Show

Coco Chanel was born in 1883 and died at the ripe old age of 87 in January 1971. She lived through the Spanish Influenza in 1918, the Roaring 20s that came after it, World War I and II, through Grace Kelly and the Golden Age of Hollywood, and Jackie Kennedy’s stylish revolution in the 1950s. She created her own representation of the modern, sophisticated woman with her penchant for tweed and silhouettes that are both flattering and fashionable. A Chanel suit can live in a closet for 50 years, worn year after year and never go out of style because Chanel designs surpass time in the same way they remind us of it.

Much like Coco Chanel herself, the brand she created is steadfast and unchanging in the face of adversity, or in our case a global pandemic. Instead of adhering to a changing fashion world, Viriginie Viard is celebrating it, in the best way possible: with a glorious, over the top wedding for her Spring 2021 Couture Collection. With guests like Penelope Cruz, Vanessa Paradis, Lily Rose-Depp and others on the socially-distanced shortlist, Chanel’s captivating collection featured both mother-of-the-bride style tweed suits and cool AF modern tuxedo tweed looks, glam gowns, and silhouettes that would make this wedding possibly the coolest ever to attend because, “Fashion changes, but style endures” -Coco Chanel.