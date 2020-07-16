Find the Perfect Pair of Jeans with LASSO

It’s common knowledge that sizes are not universal across brands, and naturally, this makes instant shopping impossible for some. Specifically, when it comes to jeans; that is why I have never been able to find the perfect pair of jeans that not only fits, but also is flattering. My jeans are either too loose, too tight, or just too ugly!

It’s been a challenge to be able to conform to society’s standard shape for jeans, leaving me feeling sorry for myself; making me believe that I was not pretty, and that something was wrong with my body. Then I found LASSO Apparel. I will admit I was skeptical, but the idea of being able to customize my jeans down the very length definitely was hopeful.

The process is actually quite simple. When you start you are given a measuring tape along with a step by step instruction guide. This guide is custom tailored for each particular style you decide.

Personally, I’m a huge fan of the high rise jean style. But as noted before, I’m not built to society’s idea. So I figured, what the heck – and agreed to give it a whirl. I followed the guidelines, put in my measurements and prepared myself for the 2-3 week wait for my jeans to arrive. I was super impressed. The jeans fit perfectly, as promised by LASSO. The bigger surprise was that they are sustainable.

Honestly, the experience with creating my custom fit jeans was phenomenal, and I am excited to finally find a pair of jeans that fit me and are incredibly flattering while being comfortable. I will note that they are not a cheap spend, but any investment never is. But isn’t time that maybe you splurged a little on yourself?

Trust me, LASSO jeans became my go to. It brought confidence, comfort, chic-luxe and hope back that the right pair of jeans actually exists; and I know it will for you as well.

