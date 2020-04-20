Professional Beauty Brands Rise to Relief Challenge – Second Round of Relief Grants Opens April 20th

Responding to the economic plight of licensed US. beauty professionals affected by the closing of spas/salons due to the global pandemic, sponsors of the 8th Annual Beauty Changes Lives Experience are showing up with big hearts and generous relief grants. Starting April 20, an additional $70,000 in $1,000 grants will be available for application on the Beauty Changes Lives website.

The latest round of grants is funded by L’Oreal, Wella, Ratner Group, TIGI, KMS, Moroccanoil, Pivot Point, Ulta, Barboleta, Hattori Hanzo, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Oribe, American Association of Cosmetology Schools (AACS) Board of Directors, ISPA, AG Hair, Ergo, and Greg Dawson. These gifts follow an initial $124,000 in COVID-Relief grants funded by CND and the Horst M. Rechelbacher Foundation. Professionals who previously applied for a Horst M. Rechelbacher Foundation grant were not awarded a grant will be automatically entered in the second class of grant applications.

The donated dollars reflect a redirection of sponsorship dollars originally committed to the 8th Annual Beauty Changes Lives Experience. Held during America’s Beauty Show, the event serves as the primary fundraiser for Beauty Changes Lives, a 501c3 that equips and empowers next generation beauty professionals through scholarships, mentoring and networking. Remarking on the grants, Beauty Changes Lives President Lynelle Lynch stated, “We are deeply touched to see these sponsors rally around the professional beauty community. While we had looked forward to hosting a celebratory evening featuring runway artistry, we are instead blessed by beautiful acts of generosity supporting those who call beauty their craft, calling and livelihood.”

Applications for the second round of grants will be accepted through May 4, 2020. Response to the original round of grants was rapid and robust for Nail Professional, cosmetology and esthetic relief grants. And in keeping with the beautiful spirit of the industry, licensed professionals are sharing the relief opportunities with their peers. Make-up artist Laura Pascazio, 2018 recipient of the Sydell L. Miller Total Image scholarship and owner of Silhouette on Site in Charleston, S.C., stated, “I’ve shared the relief grant news on my social channels to help others in the beauty community know help is out there. It’s so important for us to help those just getting started in their career and it’s amazing what Beauty Changes Lives is doing to help support the professional beauty community.”