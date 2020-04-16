Ben Sherman, Gladson, Costume Designers Guild & Motion Pictures Costumers Partner to Aid Healthcare Workers for COVID-19 Relief

Ben Sherman was a legend in his own right. A man described as always embracing the new and different he continuously searched for the best. Ben Sherman was a passionate businessman with an artist’s soul. He designed his first shirt over 57 years ago, and his ground-breaking designs cemented him as an icon in the fashion world. Today his namesake brand has been proudly adopted by cool youth subculture throughout the decades and has evolved to include ready-to-wear collections, made-to-measure tailoring, accessories, jewelry, and is a proud supporter of Team G.B. for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

Since 1948, Gladson New York has been the preeminent purveyor of the world’s finest fabrics to the men’s custom tailoring industry in the United States. This third-generation family business is part of a global textile group that includes HMS International Fabrics in New York, Huddersfield Fine Worsteds in the U.K., and Roger La Viale in India. Gladson and its sister companies represent a who’s who of the best mills in Biella, Italy, Huddersfield, England, and other key textile weaving centers around the world. Vitale Barberis Canonico, Ermenegildo Zegna, Reda, E. Thomas, and Carlo Barbera are the luxury Made in Italy mills exclusively represented by the group, as well as England’s own Hardy Minnis, the only woolen merchant in the world with the prestigious Royal Warrant By Appointment to H.M. Queen Elizabeth II. Gladson, along with parent company HMS International are one of the largest purveyors of fabrics for the luxury retail, made-to-measure, and custom tailoring industries. These fabrics are known throughout the world, from Savile Row to Shanghai and from 5th Avenue to Rodeo Drive.

Ben Sherman and Gladson announced their partnership to support the Costume Designers Guild, Motion Picture Costumers, and the IATSE in their mission providing aid and relief to American healthcare workers in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Faced with this unprecedented crisis Ben Sherman and Gladson are honored to support the Costume Designers Guild, Motion Picture Costumers, and the IATSE in the production and delivery of up to 50,000 protective masks to aid healthcare workers on the frontline. Closely monitoring the situation, they will send these masks to hospitals in the U.S. experiencing the most severe lack of personal protective gear.

This is an organic collaboration for the two brands that stems from their industry knowledge, resources, and craft in producing high-quality custom and ready-to-wear garments in the menswear industry. Bringing their expertise along with a network for moving the goods within the U.S., they are forming a well-oiled machine with the Costume Designers Guild, Motion Picture Costumers, and the IATSE in Los Angeles to source high-quality cotton fabrics to produce masks and transport all while prioritizing the health and safety of employees and their families.

Together, the brands are committed to doing their part for the community during these difficult times and will be continuing to provide updates on the roll-out of future initiatives.

@BenShermanOfficial @GladsonLtd @CDGLocal892 @MotionPictureCostumers @IATSE

#ClothforCorona