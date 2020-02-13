Parisian-Chic Meets California-Cool Blow Dry Bar on Robertson Blvd’s New Salon, KOVA

Get ready for Valentine’s Day at KOVA! The new salon has a variety of different style blow outs that will have you ready for your Galentine or Valentine. KOVA will be having a Valentine’s Day weekend celebration with blowouts, macarons by Le Mervetty, champagne, & temporary tattoos provided by Inked by Dani!

KOVA announces the opening of its highly-anticipated blow dry salon at 132 South Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood, California. Founded by entrepreneurs and best friends, Emma Moquet and Jacob Journo, KOVA was inspired by French elegance with an approachable California vibe.

Open daily from 7am to 8pm, the 1,200 square-foot salon delivers an elevated blow dry bar experience that is accessible and attainable. The styling menu suggests 11 glamorous options inspired by iconic women with custom styling and light makeup available. Services start at $60, or $50/each with a $9/month membership, which also offers exclusive perks and special invitations for #kovagirls.

The blow dry menu features 11 different recommended looks as well as a children’s option. KOVA’s pre-selected options contain a variety of different styles from sleek and straight to Hollywood curls, but any style is customizable to achieve any look.

THE VANESSA

The Julia

The Brigitte

The Rita

The interior is inspired by the fun and flirty 1970s era with a combination of Hollywood glamour and Parisian je ne sais quois. Deco design elements nod to glamorous 1930s Hollywood, found in Kelly Wearstler’s Chanel wallpaper in black on white and Chemetal laminate veneer antiqued brass finishes on the custom millwork throughout. Additionally, the salon has beautiful electric mirrors, Calcatta Belezza marbled quartz surfaces by Vadara, custom deco inspired upholstered pieces covered in Duralee blush chenille, DWR Bola Sphere pendant lighting, Tom Dixon sconces and plumbing fixtures by Kingston Brass in satin gold.