Natural Fragrance Rose Spreads Love at the Downtown Women’s Center Los Angeles

Natural Fragrance Rose shares Hope, Delivering Fragrance Blooms to Residents at the Downtown Women’s Center Los Angeles Garden-grown Natural Fragrance Roses captures the enduring spirit of love and hope this Valentine’s Day.

This Valentine’s Day, Natural Fragrance Rose celebrates the spirit of love by donating an eco-friendly Natural Fragrance Rose to each of the 48 units at the Los Angeles location Downtown Women’s Center (DWC) Los Angeles. Developed by third-generation Dutch florist Peter Persoon, Natural Fragrance Rose is a real, self-hydrating bloom that stays just-picked fresh and lavishly scented for up to 4 months without sunlight, water, or care. A beautiful, lasting symbol of hope and love, Natural Fragrance Rose offers a gesture of encouragement to women experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles, along with those at the DWC who serve and empower them. “The Valentine’s holiday is all about sharing love and doing good to those around us,” explains Natural Fragrance Rose Inventor and Founder Peter Persoon. “The Downtown Women’s Center is an incredible advocate for a distinctly vulnerable part of our Los Angeles community, and our hope is that each rose brightens and uplifts the spirits of all who reside and work there.”

The Downtown Women’s Center (DWC) is the only organization in Los Angeles focused exclusively on serving and empowering women experiencing homelessness and formerly homeless women. DWC envisions a Los Angeles with every woman housed and on a path to personal stability. They work toward this goal in a variety of meaningful ways, including providing on-site housing, primary health care, trauma recovery services, and three nutritious, home-cooked meals each day.