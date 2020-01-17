NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Dare to Dream: A Recap of Louis Vuitton F/W 2020

Virgil Abloh has done it again with a show-stopping collection at men’s fashion week in Paris, after only 18 months on the LV throne. The designer’s latest runway featured a 56-look collection that started with a take on the classic suit and devolves into suits that literally look like they’re about to float away.

“This is a season where I wasn’t so interested in following my current trajectory, because that’s when it gets boring. You start making decisions based on something you did three or four seasons back. So I was like, hey, you only live once! I’m not going to use Louis Vuitton just to get comfortable.”

Classic tones with a modern and futuristic twist, Chelsea boots and reconstructed tote bags were all part of this iconic collection in Paris on Thursday. We’ve rounded up our top 10 looks from the collection, check it out below!

