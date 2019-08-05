The Most Instagrammable Coffee Shops in LA!

Every instagrammer knows that seeking out the best coffee shops in the city for a delicious drink and a chic/photographic/colorful backdrop is practically Instagram 101. But how do you find the best coffee shops around LA without taking the same photos at the same places as your other fellow influencers? Well look no further, we’ve sourced out the top 5 coffee shops to help you sip & snap for a #like-worthy pic!

#1 Nomad Hotel Coffee Bar, DTLA

You may be in DTLA, but your followers will think you’ve jet-setted to Italy when you snap a pic with the ornate gold-rimmed tables, red glass chandeliers and exceptional croissants at this captivating coffee shop. With an outdoor patio and rooftop at this hotel, take your coffee (and your followers) for a tour!

Pro Tip: Go for the Matchalada (a pina colada inspired drink with toasted coconut, matcha tea and cold brew coffee) and the Strawberry Croissant to wow your taste buds and your audience!

#2 Carrera Café, West Hollywood

Only try out this coffee shop if you want like, multiple different angles and photos! With colorful gnomes on one wall, an outdoor patio with changing pop-culture murals + colorful black and white umbrellas, a chic blue and white tiled floor and some tasty lattes, Carrera Cafe is the perfect place to go to find your best lighting, angle, and above all #coffeeshopselfie!

Pro Tip: Did we mention you can get ANY image you want printed on top of your foam latte at this place?!? Just ask your barista, but some fan faves are the LA Dodgers logo, palm trees, and Holiday-inspired logos to get you into the holiday spirit!

#3 Bluestone Lane, Santa Monica

Delicious coffee? Check. Colorful coffee mugs? Check. Scenic seating areas for pics? Check. Bluestone Lane Coffee Shop in SM offers some luscious lattes (try the Aussie Iced latte) and a beach vibe that will leave you feeling relaxed, renewed and ready to take on the rest of the day!

Pro Tip: Sign up for Bluestone Lane’s Loyalty App and get $5 for signing up, to use at any location. The more you spend at Bluestone, the more reward points you earn toward future purchases, so don’t delay!

#4 Coffee for Sasquatch, West Hollywood

Ever wanted to drink a brightly colored latte and pose in front of a Sasquatch art piece? Coffee for Sasquatch in West Hollywood is just the place for you! Right on Melrose this airy, minimalist designed coffee shop perfectly counteracts the Sasquatch on the wall and paired with the Cryptid Latte complete with bright pink & blue tones, you’ll be keeping your followers guessing and tasting a delicious treat!

Pro Tip: Be sure to tag their insta @coffee.forsasquatch for a chance to be featured on their account!

#5 Alfred Coffee in Melrose Place, West Hollywood

You can’t do a #coffeeshopselfie in Los Angeles without hitting up the very famous and very instagrammable Alfred Coffee in Melrose Place in WeHo. While they have locations all over LA including Brentwood, Beverly Hills, Studio City, Silverlake and Koreatown, head to the O.G. shop on Melrose to take a pic at the outdoor patio and it’s chic umbrellas, the indoor area with their recognizable ‘But First, Coffee’ sign, and keep an eye out for some excellent celeb people watching!

Pro Tip: Try the season special Holiday Nog-it’s a vegan almond based eggnog latte, just choose espresso or matcha, and it’ll be sure to spice up your day!