GucciGhost Designer Trevor Andrew

[By: Jamie Rose Gonzaga]

Graffiti artist, fashion star, musician- all of the above. Trevor “trouble” Andrew a.k.a Gucci Ghost has made his way to Hollywood to design a one-of-a-kind capsule collection for Citi Sound Vault—providing an intimate concert for Citi card members to experience a close up with performers like P!NK, Muse and Chris Stapleton.

The collection featured a cool gold and black theme and what’s best is it gives back—all sales will benefit “Musicians on Call,” a non-profit organization that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities. “Music is an art and has always brought inspiration to me and my art and that’s what I want to show in my collection.”

Andrew recalls an experience as a kid going to punk rock shows and buying the “merch” he considers especially vintage and memorable. “I wanted to create a piece that’s timeless where we can look back years from now and it’ll still be authentic and my grandkids can be like that’s still cool.” His limited edition “vault” collection which showcased his graffiti-style signatures includes hats to hoodies; bags to bomber jackets and more. We couldn’t help but notice “This is worth money” trademarked on his collection to celebrate the concert attendees for this special event and wanted to capture the memories made.

LAFM asked if there are any upcoming projects he’d like to share with the readers- no deets were spilled. “As far as any upcoming projects, keep an eye out, I have a few exciting things coming up soon.”

Follow him at @troubleandrew for more of his collections & upcoming projects!