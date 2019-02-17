Zadig & Voltaire’s Rock n’Roll Runway

The French fashion house revealed their latest collection at The Tunnel during NYFW last Monday, keeping with their signature rock n’roll style of mixed prints, leather, and fringe sweaters. Created by Thierry Gillier and with the help of Artistic Director Cecilia Bonstrom, Zadig & Voltaire’s latest collection featured top models Taylor Hill, Grace Elizabeth, and Dilone, cowboy boots, NBA paraphernalia and tuxedo jackets were seen on both the men and women walking this runway. With Hailey Bieber, who modeled in the brands show last season sitting front row, it was certainly a sight to see! Check out the best looks from our photographer Lynn Abesera, below:

River Callaway Senior Editor & Photographer River Callaway is the Senior Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, celebrity, events, and entertainment.