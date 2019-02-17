Veronica Beard’s Fanciful Forest at NYFW

“Luxury meets lumberjack, opulence meets outdoors” as fashion powerhouse and queens of the ready to wear developed by sisters in law, Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard’s latest collection for Veronica Beard was unveiled in a ‘fairytale forest’ in a studio in Chelsea. Their signature fitted jackets were on display at the presentation, as well as bold colors of pink and red sequins, luscious green satin, and VB’s daring shoe collection as the models stood atop tree trunks.

Designing together for almost a decade, the Veronica’s latest and quite possibly greatest collection so far is a testament to their two personas: edgy-chic and classic modern tones that totally works. See some of the best pieces from the collection from these two rock n’roll #BossBabes below!