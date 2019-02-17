Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

Veronica Beard’s Fanciful Forest at NYFW

Photo by: River Callaway

 

“Luxury meets lumberjack, opulence meets outdoors” as fashion powerhouse and queens of the ready to wear developed by sisters in law, Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard’s latest collection for Veronica Beard was unveiled in a ‘fairytale forest’ in a studio in Chelsea. Their signature fitted jackets were on display at the presentation, as well as bold colors of pink and red sequins, luscious green satin, and VB’s daring shoe collection as the models stood atop tree trunks.

 

Designing together for almost a decade, the Veronica’s latest and quite possibly greatest collection so far is a testament to their two personas: edgy-chic and classic modern tones that totally works. See some of the best pieces from the collection from these two rock n’roll #BossBabes below!

River Callaway

Senior Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, celebrity, events, and entertainment.

