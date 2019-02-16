Sally LaPointe’s Glam Garments take NYFW

Sally LaPointe, the unofficial Queen of Fur-real and faux- unveiled her latest collection at NYFW this February inspired by the King of Rock n Roll himself, Elvis. Reimagining Elvis’s rocking style for women, the collection was complete with oxblood satin jumpsuits, seafoam colored fur coats, and purple snakeskin suits set in a futuristic universe.

LaPointe’s mix of patterns, prints and polished pieces was a Fashion Week hit amidst the freezing temperatures of NY, and this #BossBabe is #LAFMApproved!