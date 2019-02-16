Chiara Boni Stuns at NYFW

Italian designer Chiara Boni set the stage for her latest NYFW collection, Chiara Boni La Petite Robe amid front row celebs including Victoria’s Secret Angel Devon Windsor and social media personality and singer, Caroline Vreeland. “This collection has taken inspiration from many parts of Europe” Chiara says, from purple jumpsuits to voluminous gowns, Chiara’s simple and elegant style remains a staple in the fashion world.

“Anytime I design, I always want people to be happy wearing my collection…and in the end, [this collection] became something more energetic” continues Chiara. Beginning the label in 2007, Chiara Boni La Petite Robe continues to design pieces that are not only luxurious and accentuate the female figure, but also original. Using only one material throughout the pieces of her most recent collection, Chiara proves her skillful creativity to create affordable elegance.