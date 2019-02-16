Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Chiara Boni Stuns at NYFW

Photo by: River Callaway

Italian designer Chiara Boni set the stage for her latest NYFW collection, Chiara Boni La Petite Robe amid front row celebs including Victoria’s Secret Angel Devon Windsor and social media personality and singer, Caroline Vreeland. “This collection has taken inspiration from many parts of Europe” Chiara says, from purple jumpsuits to voluminous gowns, Chiara’s simple and elegant style remains a staple in the fashion world.

Caroline Vreeland backstage at Chiara Boni La Petite Robe NYFW Photo by: River Callaway
Photo by: River Callaway
Devon Windsor backstage at Chiara Boni La Petite Robe at NYFW. Photo by: River Callaway

 

“Anytime I design, I always want people to be happy wearing my collection…and in the end, [this collection] became something more energetic” continues Chiara. Beginning the label in 2007, Chiara Boni La Petite Robe continues to design pieces that are not only luxurious and accentuate the female figure, but also original. Using only one material throughout the pieces of her most recent collection, Chiara proves her skillful creativity to create affordable elegance.

 

Photo by: River Callaway
Photo by: River Callaway
Photo by: River Callaway
Photo by: River Callaway
Photo by: River Callaway
Photo by: River Callaway

River Callaway

Senior Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, celebrity, events, and entertainment.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply