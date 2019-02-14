Amazing Gifts For G-Day or V-Day!

Still looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for that special someone or better yet, your gals! Leave it up to us to give you some major inspiration whether you’re celebrating tomorrow or this weekend, we have the best gifts for you & your babe(s)!

This Valentine’s Day, feel the love while you highlight your best features and own your look with Amber Dazzle! This trendy cosmetic brand helps you express your gorgeous self in rich, vibrant hues. Creative, playful, glam, flirty, whatever you have in mind, Amber Dazzle is a cute simple gift for any girlfriend!

Top Valentine’s Day Picks from Amber Dazzle:

Jewel Palette – this dynamic eyeshadow palette contains 18 different jewel-toned shades to help you create every glam look you can imagine!

Liquid Matte Lipsticks – dress your lips in this luxurious, creamy, smooth formula that defines and showcases your lips! Comes in lots of stand out shades.

Lip Kit – contains a liquid matte lipstick and matching pencil to give your lips definition and rich color.

Life Elements has an ALL NEW heart shape CBD bath bomb! No bath? No problem! Check out their CBD Sugar Scrub too! Skip the flowers and head straight to the tub and/or shower! Life Elements presents two ways to spark the romance this Valentine’s Day. Soak in the bliss of organically grown, hemp-derived CBD that acts like a massage! Soothe your senses as you enjoy a refreshing Essential Oil blend of Goldenseal, Arnica, Copaiba and topped with Himalayan Sea Salt formulated to relax and soothe sore muscles, joints, and pain with anti-inflammatory benefits while softening skin made with 200mg of safe, full-spectrum, hemp-derived CBD and legal in all 50 states. This limited edition heart shape bath bomb is sure to bathe you and/or your Valentine in pure bliss. Learn more on LifeElements.com.

Bluemercury is the go-to destination for all your Valentine’s Day beauty needs – from gifting to your own date night look. Try the latest from Lune + Aster, their New C+E Lip Gloss in Influencer, a natural rosy pink hue, available at Bluemercury for $18. Can’t settle one shade? Gift the Limited Edition Powerful + Polished QuickStick Trio that includes the best-selling shades Squad, Double Booked and Date Night! Classic Bluemercury best-selling gifts include La Mer The Body Crème, LAFCO’s Bluemercury SPA Candle, Molton Brown Fiery Pink Pepper Bath Gel + Tom Ford Tobacco Oud EDP is a top choice for men!

Is your Galentine a Wino? Blendtique Wine Company is a fun, hands on wine



experience. You can create and design a personalized wine blend from the comfort of home. For the first time, you –the enthusiast- can take part in the winemaking process, not simply to taste, but to blend, experiment, and even package a wine created thoughtfully by you, for you.



For the Love of tea! Warm up your gal pal all winter this Valentine’s Day with a personalized collection of tea, delivered monthly. Each box is personalized to her tea preferences, features 4 unique tea brands totaling 15 cups of tea at only $15 a month. Sips by™ is an Austin-based brand started by tea lovers who want discovering tea to be fun, personalized and affordable!

Empower your favorite gal pal and do a whole lot of good with the stackable favorite, Nic D’Andrea’s Miss Bracelet collection! Featuring empowering charms to keep her motivated and made to be stacked, The Nic D’Andrea Miss Bracelet collection is fully customizable from the interior color to the empowering charms. You can feel good about giving a gift that gives back, too! New for 2019, a proceed of each sale collection will go towards, Girls Inc. Girls Inc. works towards encouraging and supporting healthy and active lifestyles at their more than 1400 sites in 400 cities across the USA and Canada.