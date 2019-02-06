Rodarte’s Dreamy Destination Show

As the sun peeked through the rainy LA sky, all 120 acres of The Huntington Library and Gardens in Pasadena, CA was illuminated and sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy’s latest collection for Rodarte began. With celebrity guests like Rowan Blanchard, Dakota Fanning, Tracee Ellis Ross, Diane Keaton and Shailene Woodley in attendance, this was an event not to be missed! Starting off the show with a fitted white gown seemingly from the era of Bette Davis and Vivien Leigh, Rodarte’s skill for tailored, feminine gowns with bold colors quickly evolved as ruffles, high-collars, and of course sequins and lace hit the catwalk.

The LA Fashion Magazine was there to capture all the frills, thrills and elegance Rodarte establishes every show, check out below for some of the best looks from their collection!