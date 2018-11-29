Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

Rachel Zoe Celebrates her Holiday Resort 2019 Collection

(L-R) Anne Marie Kortright, Sara Foster, Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Rachel Zoe, Jennifer Meyer, Rebecca Gayheart, Molly Sims, and Katharine McPhee. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Rachel Zoe) Rachel Zoe Resort Holiday Presentation at Caruso’s Palisades Village

Kicking off the holiday season with a little glitz and a lot of glamour, Rachel Zoe presented her Holiday Resort 2019 Collection at Palisades Village hosted by Sara & Erin Foster, Jennifer Meyer, and Rick Caruso. Helping her celebrate last night was Paris Hilton, Molly Sims, Sarah Wright-Olsen, Rebecca Dane, Katherine McPhee and many more all dressed in their best Rachel Zoe.

Rachel’s bold metallic designs, perfectly tailored suits and the effortless looking evening gowns we’ve come to expect from her collections dazzled her audience as they sipped on signature cocktails and Perrier-Jouet Champagne! With touches of pink and overlooking all of Palisades Village, guests dined, drank and danced to beats by DJ MADD.

Zoe opened her Palisades Village boutique in September which features her namesake clothing line along with vintage pieces from her personal archive collected over her 20+ year career. Surely to be seen on the red carpets for the Awards Season, Rachel Zoe once again proves to be one of the most timeless designers of our era.

 

River Callaway

