Rachel Zoe Celebrates her Holiday Resort 2019 Collection

Kicking off the holiday season with a little glitz and a lot of glamour, Rachel Zoe presented her Holiday Resort 2019 Collection at Palisades Village hosted by Sara & Erin Foster, Jennifer Meyer, and Rick Caruso. Helping her celebrate last night was Paris Hilton, Molly Sims, Sarah Wright-Olsen, Rebecca Dane, Katherine McPhee and many more all dressed in their best Rachel Zoe.

Rachel’s bold metallic designs, perfectly tailored suits and the effortless looking evening gowns we’ve come to expect from her collections dazzled her audience as they sipped on signature cocktails and Perrier-Jouet Champagne! With touches of pink and overlooking all of Palisades Village, guests dined, drank and danced to beats by DJ MADD.

Zoe opened her Palisades Village boutique in September which features her namesake clothing line along with vintage pieces from her personal archive collected over her 20+ year career. Surely to be seen on the red carpets for the Awards Season, Rachel Zoe once again proves to be one of the most timeless designers of our era.