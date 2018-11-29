Chloe x MOCA Celebrates New Exhibits

Chloe, the iconic French brand worn by celebs and fashionistas alike, celebrated it’s fourth annual dinner with MOCA, celebrating two new exhibitions at The Geffen Contemporary, Zoe Leonard: Survey and Laura Owens curated by MOCA’s Senior Curator Bennett Simpson.

It was a night to remember as celebs like Emma Roberts, Dree & Langley Fox Hemingway, Liz Goldwyn, Allison Ashmore, Maria, and William Bell, Paul Bessire, Klaus Biesenbach, Joel Caruso, Arnaud Cauchois, Mandy and Cliff Einstein, Paige Elkington, as well as the Haim sisters. Beginning the evening with a tour of Zoe Leonard and Laura Owens by Bennett Simmons followed by an intimate dinner and private performance by Annie Sama we can all say at The LA Fashion Magazine it was a blast! #fashionparty #MOCAMoments