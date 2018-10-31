CARMEN DEPASQUALE HELPS OUR HAIR AND OUR COMMUNITY

ECRU New York is the answer to all of our dream-hair prayers! Developed by Carmen DePasquale, CEO and Founder of the overarching DePasquale Companies, ECRU New York has made quite an impact in the world of beauty, available in the most exclusive salons and spas, as well as, via their e-commerce boutique. The prestige brand was created to achieve professional performance while maintaining the integrity of the hair as seen in the Signature Collection, the brand’s core products for revealing healthy, beautiful hair. Since then, ECRU New York has continued to develop their high-end, curated hair and makeup collections that have been widely recognized in the fashion and beauty industry. We had a chance to sit down with DePasquale to tell us more about how ECRU New York has successfully managed to become an established prestige salon brand.

Q: Tell us about the inspiration behind the very first ECRU New York products? What was different about them? Were there any special ingredients in them?

A: “Coupled with professional performance, the products are formulated with the finest skincare grade ingredients, such as Hydrolyzed Silk, Sunflower Oil, Keratin, Chamomile, Gardenia, and Algae Extract, infused to strengthen and protect the integrity of the hair. Healthy hair is beautiful hair.”

Safe to say, ECRU New York proves that we can not only achieve healthy hair, but also maintain it by using their top three recommended products: Sea Clean Shampoo, Silk Nectar Serum, and Sunlight Finishing Spray Max. This sounds like the perfect hair cocktail!

DePasquale strives to help not only our hair, but the community as well.

Q: We noticed that you are highly involved in giving back to society- What organizations have you given back to?

A: “Philanthropy is a foundation upon which a company builds its core values and I believe success should be measured by the number of lives you are able to positively impact. City of Hope, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, The American Heart Association, and The American Cancer Society are a few organizations I actively work with, which are near and dear to me.”

Q: You’ve been innovating for over 45 years, gaining well-deserved recognition for your various strategic business units, all within the beauty space, while continuing to grow your company. What’s next for ECRU New York?

A: “This year, we opened the ECRU New York Academy featuring advanced education platforms for professionals who want to gain more knowledge about expert techniques that motivate and inspire.

For me, it’s humbling and rewarding to see those I’ve worked alongside become educators, salon owners, great entrepreneurs and more.”

The beauty veteran continues to be an inspiration to many with ECRU New York as one of his greatest success stories. In addition to his various businesses, one that he holds close to his heart is Little Green, a haircare and skincare collection for babies and kids with sensitive skin, which came to fruition in order to solve the allergy issues of his 12 grandkids. While his companies continue to expand, DePasquale always strives for more and reminds others that there are no limits to your dreams, “The only limits people have, are the ones they put on themselves.”