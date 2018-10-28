SKVOST: Elegance for Any Occasion

SKVOST brooches and earrings bring elegance to any outfit for any occasion. The idea behind these timeless pieces comes from designer, Lucie Simoncic, who had an interest and an eye for art and fashion at an early age.

“I still have my early drawings and tiny notebook….with dress designs for my dolls and princesses.”

She pursued art in school in Slovakia, where she studied textile and fashion design. She stumbled upon the idea of creating a one of a kind, vintage brooch when a heavy vintage brooch tore her favorite silk dress. She began to design and thus created her first brooch which gained a lot of positive feedback from her family as well as Slovakia’s fashion audience.

“I experimented with various materials, improved the technique, jotted down all ideas, and imagination with precision.”

The uniqueness of SKVOST beautiful brooches is that every single of them is hand-sewn and precise with every crystal. Simoncic, who takes pride in all her designs, manages the successful Slovakian brand with her twin brother, Marek.

“As twins we strongly complement each other, a pure creative person and an excellent strategist who knows business inside-out.”

Since 2015, SKVOST has been bringing brooches back into the world of fashion, making it known that brooches are for all generations. They have now branched out and have begun to incorporate earrings into their collections. They have had a chance to cooperate with the Slovak National Theatre and Italian costume designer, Lucca Dall’Alpi, for a brooch collection for the ballet opera “Giselle” of Adolphe Charles Adam. This was a great accomplishment for the Slovakian brand. As SKVOST continues to grow, they pass along their graceful ambition to all their followers, that brooches can be worn with elegance and grace.