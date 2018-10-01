Michael Kuluva’s Tumbler And Tipsy 2019 SS Collection

Last week in New York, Michael Kuluva, international designer and creator of the Tumbler and Tipsy fashion line, displayed for many, his new 2019 Spring / Summer collection with a full runway show at Style360 New York Fashion Week. Returning this year for his 8th consecutive year, Michael’s collection was one that incorporated both inspiration from street artists and the colorful and exciting motif that has always been true to the Tumbler and Tipsy brand.

Michael displayed his collection to a full house with the assistance of close celebrity friends and associates including musical act Xuitcasecity, transgender icon and international model Amanda Lepore, Mirai Nagasu (Olympian Figure Skater and US Figure Staking Champion), Dalilah Muhammad (2016 Olympic Gold Medalist) as well as international Brazilian influencers Alex Mapeli, Gustavo Rocha and Tulio Rocha (14 Million followers on Instagram combined).

Celebrity guests who were in attendance include Savannah Kennick (“Arrested Development”) Skye Tunes, Broderick Hunter, D’Andra Simmons (“The Real Housewives of Dallas”) Jennifer Lynn DeCllis (Miss New Jersey) and more.

In addition to the street style collaborations, Michael Kuluva designed a special line with CLIQ Jewelry. n 2016 and in collaboration with CreakyJoints®, the digital, patient-driven arthritis community, Michael spoke out about his experience with Rheumatoid Arthritis and has now prepared a special accessory line for Tumbler and Tipsy consisting of jewelry with CLIQ technology. CLIQ Jewelry, a Philadelphia-based jewelry manufacturer, understands that traditional rings must be large enough to pass over the knuckle, causing them to twist, turn and slip off. Their CLIQ technology allows rings to open and close around the base of the finger to fit perfectly and comfortably.

About Tumbler and Tipsy

Anchored by the creative mind and brilliant talents of professional figure skater and fashion designer, Michael Kuluva of Tumbler and Tipsy is not only reworking, redefining and revamping the world of fashion, but is taking it over by storm one sequin at a time. This sexy yet stylish brand, which is produced in Los Angeles, CA, is a colorful collection that is distinctive but never repetitive, chic and classy while being comfortable and versatile. Tumbler and Tipsy is not just a line of clothing, it’s a collection of art, it’s an embodiment of chic fashion in the modern world, and it’s a representation of a lifestyle: fun, bold, luxurious and daring.

WHAT IT WAS:

Michael Kuluva’s Tumbler And Tipsy 2019 SS Collection

WHAT:

Michael Kuluva And Tumbler And Tipsy Debuted Its 2019 Spring / Summer Collection With Celebrities, Influencers And Royal Family Members As Noticeable Models

WHEN:

Tuesday, September 11th 2018

WHO:

Michael Kuluva, Amanda Lepore, Olympian Mirai Nagasu, Sumer Rayne, Portuguese entrepreneur Betty Grafstein, Gustavo Rocha, Tulio Rocha, Alex Mapeli, Savannah Kennick (“Arrested Development”), Xuitcasecity (Recording Artists), Jose Castelo Branco, Skye Tunes, Broderick Hunter, D’Andra Simmons (“The Real Housewives of Dallas”) Jennifer Lynn DeCllis (Miss New Jersey) and more.