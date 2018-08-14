SIMPLY’s Fashion & Beauty Conference Takes over LA!

Under white tents and packed with influencers, brands, and celebs, SIMPLY Inc. hosted its 7th SIMPLY LA Fashion & Beauty Conference, powered by Who What Wear, at The Americana at Brand in Glendale this Saturday. With engaging panels and lectures all day long covering topics from ‘Growing Your Engagement’ to ‘Interpreting Analytics’ for digital marketers as well as influencers, SIMPLY LA was absolutely the place to be! With Panelists like celebrity and founder of Love Wellness Lo Bosworth, Founder of Elite Cosmetics Lilit Caradanian, Head of Ops at Gleam Futures Claire Collins, Keynote speaker, and Actress Kat Graham, and so many more, SIMPLY LA brought together women from all different backgrounds to engage, learn and above all network!

Lo Bosworth, the founder, and creator of Love Wellness, a company that brings total body health solutions through natural and doctor-recommended products, touched on her life in the spotlight as a castmate on ‘The Hills’ and how it brought her to develop this brand. “It put me in a dark place,” she says of the show, and explains that it was up to her to “find the inner peace…and training herself to have positivity and mental wellness techniques, overall allowing me to be happy.”

Starting in 2012, SIMPLY bridges the gap between brands and influencers/collaborators, with networking events and monthly sessions, SIMPLY is at the forefront in connecting and aides both sides in developing media strategy, brand partnerships and content creation. “In both the digital and the real world, SIMPLY strives to bring people together in a kind environment and provide everyone with the tools to thrive in the fashion & beauty industry.”

Created by Sarah Boyd, the Fashion PR Expert turned creative and driving force, Sarah has developed SIMPLY as a brilliant business that helps people of all backgrounds and demographics understand and elevate their digital platfrom. Whether it’s Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, Facebook or many more, SIMPLY brings you the know-how to take your ideas, interpret your analytics, understand your market value, and overall expand your reach. A powerhouse, SIMPLY “has transformed into a global force that joins together industry leaders and hopefuls.”

With a ‘Brand Experience’ outside area that allowed ticketholders to participate in cockatil creations with Grey Goose, eyebrows threading with the Ziba Salon pop-up, manicures by MiniLuxe, and a chance to meet one on one with brands such as Foster Grants, Bellevue, FHI Heat, Endless Summer and Mode-Retalier, it was the perfect way to spend Saturday afternoon! SIMPLY brings you the knowledge to develop your platform, the network to allow you to collaborate with brands or other influencers, and a memorable experience! All we can say is #LAFMApproved! Whether you want to take an online course, attend a conference, or enhance your digital network, SIMPLY is a one-stop shop for all your digital marketing needs! Be sure to check out if they’re coming to a city near you: http://www.simply-inc.com/