Escada x Porshce Premieres in LA

Escada hosted its premiere fashion show in LA Friday night, in collaboration with Porsche at the Petersen Museum in West Hollywood. The Cars x Fashion Show, hosted by LAFW (LA Fashion Week) included some of Hollywood’s best, with a red carpet, cocktail reception, runway show and after-party, the event was the perfect way to celebrate the elegant history of Porsche car designs against the glamorous gowns in bright colors of design house Escada. Featuring a men’s presentation show as well, there was absolutely something for everyone!
As the models walked a catwalk lined with Porsche’s most historic vehicles, tulle, feather shoes, and bold bright colors were exhibited, harking back to a time from Escada’s golden age of design. The German design house currently owned and operated by Indian businesswoman Megha Mittal, Escada is definitely back in a major way, and all of us at LAFM can’t wait to see what comes on their runway show for NYFW this year!
Matt Bracelet
Add to cart
Elinna Togo Satchel
Add to cart