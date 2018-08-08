Escada x Porshce Premieres in LA

Escada hosted its premiere fashion show in LA Friday night, in collaboration with Porsche at the Petersen Museum in West Hollywood. The Cars x Fashion Show, hosted by LAFW (LA Fashion Week) included some of Hollywood’s best, with a red carpet, cocktail reception, runway show and after-party, the event was the perfect way to celebrate the elegant history of Porsche car designs against the glamorous gowns in bright colors of design house Escada. Featuring a men’s presentation show as well, there was absolutely something for everyone!

As the models walked a catwalk lined with Porsche’s most historic vehicles, tulle, feather shoes, and bold bright colors were exhibited, harking back to a time from Escada’s golden age of design. The German design house currently owned and operated by Indian businesswoman Megha Mittal, Escada is definitely back in a major way, and all of us at LAFM can’t wait to see what comes on their runway show for NYFW this year!