MFVD Launches Dolce Vita Collection

Marie France Van Damme, the legendary Hong-Kong based fashion designer known for her elegant yet casual, chic yet flowy kaftans, dresses, and metallic swimsuits has just released her Summer 2018 collection, Dolce Vita, which is now available in stores and online. The visionary designer whose pieces have been featured in VOGUE Mexico, on the body of supermodel Bella Hadid no less, creates looks for all types of women, and with all price points (ranging from $330 to $1500 USD), making her styles accessible, and always a must-have for your summer collection!

Hand embroidered, French lace, Chinese silks and all over GLAMOUR are just some of the features to expect from her latest collection, whether you’re looking for new pieces for your beach getaway, or need a summer evening gown for your next event, MFVD has you covered! Created in 2011, the brand continues to expand into new locations and new markets, as they plan to include more prestigious boutiques in the Fall of 2018, as well as their recent insertion into the E-Commerce giant, Net-a-Porter! All of us over at LAFM are wondering…what can’t we buy??

Check out the Dolce Vita Collection below, but we’re warning you and you wallet-you’re gonna love it!