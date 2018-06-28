Wolk Morais Launches ‘Collection 7’ in West Hollywood

Wolk Morais, the collaborative brand by Claude Morais and Brian Wolk launched their 7th Collection at The Jeremy Hotel in West Hollywood last night, featuring tailored suits for men and women, floor-length maxi dresses, and short skirts. Drawing inspiration from the ‘California Cool School’ of the 40s, 50s, and 60s, as well as female painters such as Helen Ludeberg, jacquard, sparkles, and excellent tailoring, helped make this collection and this brand one to watch. Brian and Claude keep each other balanced through lots of conversation, constant inspiration and questioning, and above all loving every day they have in sunny California, making for a brand that’s fresh, new wave, yet classic.

The Wolk Morais man or woman isn’t afraid to make a statement, loves color, and takes ‘cool’ to a whole new level! What’s next for these two fabulous LA designers? ‘Collection 8’ of course! I know all of us here at the LA Fashion Magazine are psyched to see! Check out the looks from the show below!