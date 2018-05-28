Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

Win a Photoshoot with STS Blue & Troy Jensen!

STS Blue, the denim brand notable for its well fitted pants and too-cute-to-pass-up shorts has collaborated with celebrity makeup artist Troy Jensen to offer 2 people an AMAZING opportunity…a personal make-up session and photo shoot with Troy at his studio in LA!

 

Ever wanted to get a smokey-eye/full glam look by the make-up artist known for his work on celebs like Mariah Carey, Monique Lhuiller, Miranda Kerr, Elle McPherson, Iggy Azalea and KIM KARDASHIAN to name a few, all while being styled in 3 denim looks by STS Blue?!?!?! Well, here’s your chance!! Here’s how to enter to win:

* Follow @sts_blue and @itsTroyJensen on Instagram.

* Tag a friend who loves denim that breaks hearts not the bank in any comments from May 18 – June 1st!
      Don’t wait one more second! You could be one of 2 people chosen for this incredible opportunity to receive a free makeup session and photoshoot by one of the top make-up artists in the world, all while rocking some amazing denim looks! Don’t miss this chance, follow and comment on the accounts, you may be one of the winner!

