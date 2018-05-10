MET Madness: Best Dressed

It was the first Monday in May, and unless you live under a rock, you know what that means: MET GALA time! All the top A-listers gathered in New York at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the Met’s latest exhibit- Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination on May 7th. Hosted and curated by Vogue’s Editor-in-Cheif Anna Wintour, along with curator of the Costume Exhibit, Wendy Yu, the Met Gala serves up some of the best red carpet fashion of the year, due to the super exclusive VIPs in attendance, and not many others. Scoring a ticket to the Met Gala means you’ve been personally invited by Anna Wintour herself, and each year as another IT Girl or Supermodel steps into the public eye, another guest steals the Met Gala spotlight. One year it was Beyonce, another it was Rihanna, this year Blake Lively held the torch of best dressed, topping Katy Perry’s winged look. Let’s check out everyone in our top 10 list below!
The Top Ten:
NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Blake Lively attends “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination”, in custom Versace
Katy Perry attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Cardi B attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in custom Jeremy Scott for Moschino
Bella Hadid attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Chrome Hearts
Jennifer Lopez attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum in custom Balmain
Kim Kardashian attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in custom Versace
Priyank Chopra attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Ralph Lauren
Rihanna attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Madonna attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Jean Paul Gautier
Honorable Mentions:
Kendall Jenner attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in custom Alexander Wang
Gigi Hadid attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Amal and George Clooney attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Nikki Minaj attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Kate Bosworth attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Zendaya attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Versace
Winnie Harlow attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Tommy Hilfiger
Alessandro Michele, Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art all clad in Gucci
The Wild Ones:
Solange Knowles attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Iris Van Herpen
Janelle Morae attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Marc Jacobs
Cara Delevigne attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Dior Haute Couture