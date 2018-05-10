Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

MET Madness: Best Dressed

It was the first Monday in May, and unless you live under a rock, you know what that means: MET GALA time! All the top A-listers gathered in New York at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the Met’s latest exhibit- Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination on May 7th. Hosted and curated by Vogue’s Editor-in-Cheif Anna Wintour, along with curator of the Costume Exhibit, Wendy Yu, the Met Gala serves up some of the best red carpet fashion of the year, due to the super exclusive VIPs in attendance, and not many others. Scoring a ticket to the Met Gala means you’ve been personally invited by Anna Wintour herself, and each year as another IT Girl or Supermodel steps into the public eye, another guest steals the Met Gala spotlight. One year it was Beyonce, another it was Rihanna, this year Blake Lively held the torch of best dressed, topping Katy Perry’s winged look. Let’s check out everyone in our top 10 list below!

The Top Ten: 

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Blake Lively attends “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination”, in custom Versace

 

Katy Perry attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

 

Cardi B attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in custom Jeremy Scott for Moschino

 

Bella Hadid attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Chrome Hearts

 

Jennifer Lopez attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum in custom Balmain

 

Kim Kardashian attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in custom Versace

 

Priyank Chopra attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Ralph Lauren

 

Rihanna attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

 

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

 

Madonna attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Jean Paul Gautier

 

Honorable Mentions: 

Kendall Jenner attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in custom Alexander Wang
Gigi Hadid attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

 

Amal and George Clooney attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

 

Nikki Minaj attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

 

Kate Bosworth attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

 

Zendaya attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Versace

 

Winnie Harlow attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Tommy Hilfiger

 

Alessandro Michele, Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art all clad in Gucci

 

The Wild Ones: 

Solange Knowles attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Iris Van Herpen

 

Janelle Morae attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Marc Jacobs

 

Cara Delevigne attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Dior Haute Couture

 

River Callaway

