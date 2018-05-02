/skin regimen/ Launch at Glen Ivy Spa

It’s hard to believe that summer is just around the corner. With the change in seasons, we all know that feeling of looking in the mirror and noticing that our skin just isn’t acting right. Stress, pollution, weather, and our diets can all effect our quest for that summer glow, so it’s only right to find products that can undue some of that damage.

The LA Fashion was invited to an exclusive launch event at Glen Ivy Spa, to test out the new /skin regimen/ line of unisex skincare products. This collection is clinically proven to reduce the effects of stress and pollution on both the skin and mind. With their custom regimen of products and sound meditation, /skin regimen/ offers a unique approach to treating the skin.

The launch event featured a /skin regimen/ inspired lunch with organic and vegan options that support overall skin health. Glen Ivy’s 19 pools, Club Mud and other amenities were available while we waited for our scheduled Urban Longevity facial using /skin regimen/ products. We were also able to participate in a presentation about aging gracefully with neuroscientist Dr. Claudia Aguirre.

The Urban Longevity facial was accompanied by Macro Waves Sound, which uses both natural and synthetic sounds that help you detach from everyday rhythm while gaining the right level of energy. It’s inspired by MSRT (Mind Sound Resonance Technique), a yoga-based mindful relaxation technique using the OM vibrations.

I’ve been using the products for about a week now, and I can honestly say my skin has a natural glow and is more smooth than its ever been. My favorite is the night detox mask, because it makes my skin feel super fresh and smooth when I wake up in the morning.

You can learn more about /skin regimen/ by visiting skinregimen.com.