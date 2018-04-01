Cha-Cha ChiC Takes ‘MUST LOOKS’ to ‘MUST HAVES’

As we welcome Spring we can’t help but notice that before long it’ll be Summer, which will bring Fall and Winter soon after. This is when we realize that it’s time to start pulling our favorite items out of storage and figure how to take our every day plain looks into every season’s boldest trend; all without the over-layering requirement that leaves us drenched in sweat before we even leave our homes.

Luckily for us, there is a “fashionably chic” brand that stands out in the crowd known as Cha-Cha ChiC. The brand was started by Cathy Garcia in Glendale, AZ. She was seen as the creative in the family, and thanks to her eldest granddaughter’s inspirational push, a brand was born.

What makes this T-shirt line different from others is that it’s inspiration is gathered from the designers surroundings and sparkle; and that is what you get: fun, colorful, designs that helps give your wardrobe a chic new update. Using a variety of fabrics, inks, rhinestones and sequins, this USA made collection go from being “MUST LOOKS” to “MUST HAVES” ensuring you look ‘CHIC’ every time, regardless of the season.

“I believe in each design” – mentions Cathy in an interview. It’s refreshing to hear a designer still be heavily connected to their creation and not only worried on the mass distribution.

Furthermore, when we asked about who wears Cha-Cha ChiC, she stated that to her, “every customer is notable” stating that her client is “everyone” as long as they are looking to have fun. Yet, we can’t help but point our her list of celebrity fans. Having participated in Latin Grammy’s and several gifting suites, it is to no surprise to see fans such as Charo, Eva Longoria, Mary J Blidge, The Late Jenni Rivera, Ringo Starr, Jackie Guerra….and many others. Yet, Cathy, she still shares that her “Dream spokespersons [for her lines would be] Jennifer Lopez, Adrienne Bailon and The Beverly Hills Housewives,” but it doesn’t end there. Also having something to offer the men, she continues, “for her Men’s Tees [my dream spokepersons] are Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and Bruno Mars and his Hooligans.” By the looks of it? it’s only a matter of time before that dream becomes a reality.



Ringo Starr Wearing Cha-Cha ChiC

So, hurry on up before the heat of Summer Hits. You are just a click away to getting your best summer look now. Visit www.cha-chachic.com

Or if in Arizona, visit Arizona Latina Arts and Cultural Center (ALAC), in downtown Phoenix, AZ as well as Gotta Have It Too! (Boutique) in Chandler, AZ. Your IG selfies will thank us.

